Seven arrested in investigation into drug smuggling via Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee has arrested seven individuals, all of whom were employed at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. They are suspected of involvement in international drug smuggling through the Dutch airport. These arrests follow the discovery of shipments of hard drugs by local authorities in Asia in June 2023.

The drugs were found in boxes in the cargo holds of planes originating from Schiphol, with each shipment weighing several tens of kilograms. These discoveries prompted the initiation of the investigative process. In total, five shipments were intercepted: four in Asia and one in October at Schiphol itself.

The suspects are believed to have played various roles in the smuggling process, ranging from transporting the drugs to the airport to facilitating their placement in the cargo holds of the planes.

The investigation into the involvement of other individuals and potential further instigators will continue under the supervision of the Public Prosecution Service in North Holland.

De Koninklijke Marechaussee heeft zeven personen aangehouden, allen werkzaam bij luchthaven Schiphol. Zij worden verdacht van betrokkenheid bij internationale drugssmokkel via de luchthaven: https://t.co/3k6jDa9JCT — Koninklijke Marechaussee (@Marechaussee) November 1, 2023