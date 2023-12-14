Security time slots a success at Amsterdam Schiphol: millionth traveller in the spotlight

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport celebrates the success of its time slot booking system for security checks, marking over a million reserved slots since March. This week, the millionth booking belonged to Willy and Leny Janssen-Jansen, who were surprised with free access to the Privium Lounge before their Christmas trip to Bonaire.

Travellers can pre-book their security check time slot up to three days before departure via the Schiphol website or app, providing a hassle-free, queue-free experience. The most popular slots are 90-105 minutes before departure, especially for destinations like Barcelona, Malaga, Lisbon, Curação, London Heathrow, and Dubai.

Anticipating around 3 million passengers during the Christmas period, Schiphol aims to provide a stress-free process by offering information on check-in times and expected crowds, allowing passengers to book their slots for a smoother security experience.