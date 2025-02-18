Schiphol Cargo sees significant growth in 2024, driven by e-commerce boom

Schiphol Cargo recorded an 8.2% increase in air cargo volumes, reaching 1.5 million tonnes in 2024. Growth was fuelled by rising e-commerce demand, global geopolitical shifts, and ocean shipping constraints.

Key Trends & Highlights

Belly freight surged by 19.8%, now making up 43% of total cargo (up from 39% in 2023)

Full freighter tonnage increased by 1%, despite fewer full freighter flights

Regional demand shifts:

Strong inbound growth from China, Japan, Korea, India, Kenya, South Africa, and the U.S. (+7.8%)

Outbound tonnage grew by 8.8%, led by demand from the U.S., Middle East, Africa, and Europe

Latin America was the only region to see a decline, as routes were reallocated to meet Asia’s e-commerce surge

With passenger flights continuing their post-COVID recovery, belly freight’s role is expected to grow further in the coming years.