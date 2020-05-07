Royal Schiphol Group orders face masks for use at Dutch airports

Royal Schiphol Group has ordered face masks for use at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Eindhoven Airport, Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Lelystad Airport. The objective of acquiring these face masks is to prepare for a phase of increased air traffic. In addition, Schiphol is consulting regularly with trade unions regarding responsible travelling and working practices in the COVID-19 era.

The acquisition of face masks follows earlier steps taken by Schiphol, including floor markings and public announcements to remind passengers about social distancing rules, sneeze guards, separate baggage conveyors for each flight and additional cleaning inside the terminal building.

CEO Dick Benschop: ‘We are and want to remain in close contact with the government, our partners, our staff and the trade unions about responsible and healthy travelling and working practices. For international travel, face masks are expected to become commonplace or even the norm.’

The exact delivery date of the face masks is as yet unknown. Schiphol will consult with its partners and the trade unions to determine who will be issued a mask. The use of face masks at airports must not have an adverse effect on stocks for the health care sector. If any shortages arise in that sector, Schiphol will hand over its own supply.