Aéroports de Paris and Royal Schiphol Group will extend the alliance named “Hublink” with one year, until November 30th 2021. The alliance, created at the end of 2008 for 12 years, is a long-term industrial cooperation and cross-equity investment agreement for 8% of the share capital.

The uncertainties resulting the crisis linked to Covid-19 have prompted Aéroports de Paris and Royal Schiphol Group to extend the alliance by one year.