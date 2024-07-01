Reservation for parallel 06/24 runway definitively cancelled at Amsterdam Schiphol

The reservation for a new parallel runway to Amsterdam Schiphol’s Kaagbaan Runway (06/24) has been definitively cancelled as of July 1, 2024.

This decision follows the Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management’s review, which found no new arguments against the cancellation. The land had been reserved for over 20 years, but research in 2019 indicated that an additional runway would merely relocate noise rather than reduce it. Schiphol requested the cancellation as part of its 8-point plan to make aviation quieter, cleaner, and better.

The 8-point plan includes measures such as banning private jets, implementing a night curfew, deterring the noisiest aircraft, and investing up to €10 million annually in an Environmental Fund until 2030. This fund aims to improve the living environment around Schiphol by financing noise-reducing measures and supporting research into innovative and technological solutions. The Environmental Fund, succeeding the Schiphol Living Environment Foundation, will be operational by 2025 with an independent board and Supervisory Board chaired by the Royal Schiphol Group.