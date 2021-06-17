Renovated Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Departure Hall 1 provides passengers with more spacious environment and comfort

Security, quality of service and innovation are three of our key objectives. All of this come together in our renovated Departure Hall 1. We are very proud ot the result. Passengers will have much more space both at check-in and at Security Control, which uses security equipment of the highest quality and offering the greatest ease of use. As a result, passengers will no longer have to remove liquids and electronics from their bags. We wanted to keep Departure Hall 1 accessible to passengers during the redevelopment. It sometimes felt as though we were working on a Rubik’s Cube, which we were ultimately able to solve, with the help of our contractors. This has resulted in a fantastic finished product for our passengers. Departure Hall 1 is ready for the future.