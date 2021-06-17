Renovated Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Departure Hall 1 provides passengers with more spacious environment and comfort

At Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, passengers are set to make use of a new-and-improved Departure Hall 1. The addition of a number of elements, including a mezzanine floor, has provided more space for security, check-in and waiting areas. Passengers not carrying any hold baggage will be able to proceed directly from the entrance of Departure Hall 1 up to the mezzanine floor for Security Control, after their COVID-19 health check, using a new escalator/staircase or lift. That provides a fast route for these passengers because they will no longer have to go through the check-in area.
One major improvement is the introduction of a mezzanine floor where Security Control takes place at a newly created security entryway made up of 21 security lanes. The mezzanine floor has a total floor area of 5,000 m2, providing additional space, and a new security checkpoint with 21 security lanes. In addition, 20 new baggage drop-off points have been installed in the Departure Hall for contactless baggage check-in.
Security, quality of service and innovation are three of our key objectives. All of this come together in our renovated Departure Hall 1. We are very proud ot the result. Passengers will have much more space both at check-in and at Security Control, which uses security equipment of the highest quality and offering the greatest ease of use. As a result, passengers will no longer have to remove liquids and electronics from their bags. We wanted to keep Departure Hall 1 accessible to passengers during the redevelopment. It sometimes felt as though we were working on a Rubik’s Cube, which we were ultimately able to solve, with the help of our contractors. This has resulted in a fantastic finished product for our passengers. Departure Hall 1 is ready for the future.
New connection established between the security lanes of Departure Halls 1 & 2
A new connecting walkway has been realised between the 21 security lanes for Departure Hall 1 and the 14 security lanes for Departure Hall 2. As a result, passengers will also be able to use Departure Hall 2 when things get busier in Departure Hall 1, and vice versa, This way, more capacity will become available for both departure halls. The commissioning of the new security checkpoint on the mezzanine floor of Departure Hall 1 means that all departure and transfer entryways at Schiphol are now equipped with CT scans. This means that passengers can leave any liquids and electronics in their hand baggage.