Reduction of Amsterdam Schiphol flights to 460,000 a necessary intermediate step

Schiphol sees a reduction from 500,000 to 460,000 flights per year as a necessary intermediate step. This stance was announced in a document concerning the so-called ‘Preliminary Scheme Schiphol’. Schiphol does, however, call upon the Dutch government to initiate a new Airport Traffic Decree, containing perspectives for both local residents and airlines, as soon as possible.

Schiphol connects the Netherlands to the world. This is of incredible value to Dutch prosperity and well-being. At the same time, we realise that aviation also affects air quality, noise pollution and the climate. We are fully committed to reducing noise nuisance and emissions.

In order to reconcile these interests, it is important that a new system is put in place soon that protects local residents and offers perspective and clarity for the aviation sector. A system that has been in the works for almost 10 years now and for which the Senate and House of Representatives already created the conditions in 2016, but which has not yet been finalised.

Schiphol, therefore, believes that a new Airport Traffic Decree containing hard environmental limits should be initiated as soon as possible, environmental limits that make it clear to the aviation sector what is and what is not possible. And there should also be room for reward within these limits when aviation proves to be quieter and cleaner.