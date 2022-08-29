Railway strike hits Amsterdam Airport Schiphol today: “Arrange alternative transport”

Due to the strike by NS (Dutch Railways) staff, there are virtually no trains in North Holland today. The train traffic around Amsterdam is also severely affected as a result. NS advises travellers to choose alternative transport or to postpone their journey.

Trade unions FNV Spoor, VVMC and CNV have previously announced that they will lay down work in the northwest of the Netherlands today. NS says that not only train traffic in North Holland will feel the strike, but because of the important role that the province plays in the network, the entire country will be affected by it.

According to the rail carrier, it is not possible to use buses. Schiphol station is accessible for essential journeys: there are limited trains between the airport and Utrecht Central Station.

The staff is asking that NS employees earn at least 14 euros per hour and get better work schedules to reduce the pressure.

