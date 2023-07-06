Pre-booked time slot for security check at Amsterdam Schiphol now available for all destinations

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is extending the possibility to book a free time slot for the security check. After a successful launch at the start of the year, time slots can now be reserved for both Schengen and non-Schengen destinations.

Reserving a time slot means that travellers can go through the security check at a time of their choice. That way, they know exactly what time they are expected at the security check. Border control is taken into account in the case of non-Schengen flights. The latest time slot a traveller can reserve for non-Schengen destinations is 90 minutes before departure. The latest time slot for Schengen destinations is 60 minutes before departure.