Pre-booked time slot for security check at Amsterdam Schiphol now available for all destinations

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is extending the possibility to book a free time slot for the security check. After a successful launch at the start of the year, time slots can now be reserved for both Schengen and non-Schengen destinations.
Reserving a time slot means that travellers can go through the security check at a time of their choice. That way, they know exactly what time they are expected at the security check. Border control is taken into account in the case of non-Schengen flights. The latest time slot a traveller can reserve for non-Schengen destinations is 90 minutes before departure. The latest time slot for Schengen destinations is 60 minutes before departure.
How does this service work?
Time slots can be booked online on the Schiphol website or app as of three days prior to departure. After making a reservation, travellers receive a confirmation email containing a QR code. This QR code is scanned at the airport by a member of Schiphol staff, who then direct travellers to the correct security check entry point.
This service only applies to the security check. Travellers should leave enough time for the check-in process and to drop off any baggage they may have.