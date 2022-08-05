Navigate

“Potty break” passenger forces British Airways pilots to go around at Amsterdam Schiphol

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

Pilots of a British Airways Airbus A319 (registered G-EUPY) must have been surprised by the announcement of the purser while approaching their flight BA438 towards Amsterdam Airport Schiphol: a passenger was still using the toilet, hence the cabin wasn’t ready for landing.

The flight, originating from London Heathrow, had to go around over the runway to perform a second approach and subsequent landing.

While it’s common for pilots to perform a go-around in case of e.g. weather conditions, another aircraft still on the runway or a non-stabilised approach, it’s very rare to abort an approach for a passenger in the toilet.

Note: the flight happened on 3 August.

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
Related Post
  1. KLM Boeing 737 lands at Amsterdam with partially opened cargo hatch

    On 2 August, a KLM Boeing 737 operated flight KL1542 between Leeds Bradford, United Kingdom…

  2. This winter, KLM adds Rovaniemi (Finnish Lapland) to network

    KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will operate direct service between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Rovaniemi in…