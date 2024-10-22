Polderbaan runway at Amsterdam Schiphol closed for annual maintenance from 28 October to 6 November

From Monday 28 October to Wednesday 6 November, Schiphol’s Polderbaan Runway will be out of service for scheduled annual maintenance. During this period, air traffic normally using the Polderbaan will be redirected to alternative runways, including Zwanenburgbaan, Buitenveldertbaan, and Schiphol-Oostbaan.

The maintenance work involves essential repairs to the runway’s asphalt and markings, inspections of cabling and electrical systems, cleaning and repairing runway lights, and trimming grass around the runway. The rainwater drainage system will also be flushed to ensure proper functioning. These works are being performed in collaboration with construction company Heijmans.

Residents near the alternative runways may notice increased air traffic during this period as aircraft use different flight paths. For more information about flight routes, please visit Amsterdam Schiphol’s website.