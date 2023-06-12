Plans for seventh Schiphol runway shelved

No seventh runway at Amsterdam Schiphol after the decision of Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers to scrap the option on land in Haarlemmermeer, the ground was reserved to build the new runway parallel to the “Kaagbaan”.

“Studies and analyzes have shown that the construction of the parallel runway can only yield limited benefits, and that it would be associated with high costs and a major shift in nuisance,” Harbers announced on Monday.

A relief also for the many inhabitants of Rijsenhout, who can now look forward to new plans to develop the town.

In line with announcements made by Harber in June 2022, when he said to improve the quality of life around Schiphol and to reduce the number of flights at the airport. Canceling the reservation for a second Kaagbaan runway fits in with this change of course.