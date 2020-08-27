Passengers may disinfect their personal belongings using UV-C light at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

In addition to the existing coronavirus measures, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has three new disinfection locations, at which passengers may also disinfect their personal belongings such as their phone, passport and keys using UV-C light. Passengers will find the three so-called ‘Sanitising Service’ points at Schiphol Plaza, in Lounge 2 as well as between Arrival Halls 3 and 4. This measure allows visitors as well as arriving, departing and transferring passengers to use the service points.

The Sanitising Service consists of four sections: in each section, passengers can disinfect their hands, clean items with moist wipes and use hand cream. There is also a place where passengers can disinfect their personal belongings using UV-C light and an area specially equipped for families. The family area makes it easy for parents and children to use the service, as it has been specially adapted in height and made appealing to children.

At these service points, the hand gel is made of Dutch tulip bulbs that are too small for cultivation. As a result, the hand gel is produced in a completely sustainable manner. The UV device is made in the Netherlands as well. A sanitising host will be present on a regular basis to welcome and assist users, such as when disinfecting items using UV-C light.

Schiphol is working hard to continue raising hygiene at the airport to a higher level. Various hygiene-related measures have already been taken recently. For example, more than 500 hand sanitisers have been installed throughout the airport and facilities at the airport with which many people come into contact – such as sanitary facilities, desks and waiting rooms – are being cleaned especially thoroughly.

The Sanitising Service is a unique concept at our airport which pays additional attention to the group of passengers who feel the need to disinfect themselves and their personal belongings.

27 August 2020