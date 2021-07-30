Passengers can use Schiphol app to order food and drinks at Amsterdam Airport

Pilot

Late last year, passengers could already pre-order food and drinks from almost all catering outlets in Departure Lounge 1 by scanning a QR code. In addition to using the Schiphol app to place an order, it is now also possible to pre-order food and drinks from catering outlets in Departure Lounges 2 & 3.

About the partnership with HMSHost

Schiphol has been working with HMSHost International since 1995. HMSHost International is the largest Food and Beverage provider at Schiphol, with a total of 79 food and beverage outlets. Schiphol and HMSHost International are working together closely on a number of new developments and concepts. The partnership focuses on flexibility, quality, sustainability and innovation.