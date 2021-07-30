Passengers can use Schiphol app to order food and drinks at Amsterdam Airport

As of this week, passengers can use the Schiphol app to order food and drinks and make contactless payments for these at any time. The orders can be picked up in the food & beverage facilities across the security control at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Following the success of a pilot which found the service to be popular with travellers, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is extending the app’s food and beverage feature in partnership with HMSHost International.
By clicking on a banner in the Schiphol app or scanning the QR code found, among other places, on the waiting time screens before Security Control, passengers can place an order, pay online and choose a time to pick up their order from a pick-up point. This also reduces the number of contact moments, because all steps – from ordering to payment – take place online.
“As a global market leader in travel dining, we are always looking for ways to work even more efficiently with our business partners and enhance the journey of our guests. Together with Schiphol, we have successfully integrated our own multi-channel self-service ordering and payment solutions, Your Order Please (YOP), with the Schiphol airport’s app. In this way we meet the passengers demands for contactless Food & Beverage services, while contributing to our partner’s goals to enhance the experience through one single app for the total airport customer journey. The integration is powered by Qikserve our global partner for touchless enterprise ordering and payment solutions,” said Dennis Hoogreef, VP IT & Facilities International at HMSHost International
Pilot
Late last year, passengers could already pre-order food and drinks from almost all catering outlets in Departure Lounge 1 by scanning a QR code. In addition to using the Schiphol app to place an order, it is now also possible to pre-order food and drinks from catering outlets in Departure Lounges 2 & 3.
About the partnership with HMSHost
Schiphol has been working with HMSHost International since 1995. HMSHost International is the largest Food and Beverage provider at Schiphol, with a total of 79 food and beverage outlets. Schiphol and HMSHost International are working together closely on a number of new developments and concepts. The partnership focuses on flexibility, quality, sustainability and innovation.
30 July 2021