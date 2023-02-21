Number of departing passengers at Amsterdam Schiphol will increase 65% heading into May holidays

Schiphol is gradually expanding the number of passengers that can depart from the end of March. The average number of daily departing passengers will increase by 65% from 40,000 last winter period to 66,000 during the May holiday. On peak days during the May holiday, the number of departing passengers will be well above 70,000. Schiphol believes a five per cent easing of the busy morning peak is needed to reduce the risk of unacceptable delays for travellers at check-in, security check and passport control. This means 5% fewer seats can be booked.

The number of passengers that will be able to depart from Schiphol is 14% higher than the number of passengers departing in the May 2022 holiday (58,000 passengers on average) and just below the 2019 pre-covid figures, when an average of 72,000 passengers departed each day.

Average number of passengers during the May holiday

