NATO Summit to impact flights at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in June

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport will cut flights by about 25% from June 21 to 27, 2025, to accommodate the NATO summit in The Hague.

With 8,500 delegates, including 45 heads of state, expected to attend, air traffic will be redirected due to airspace restrictions and limited runway availability, as runway 09/27 (a.k.a. Buitenveldertbaan) will be closed for maintenance.

Schiphol officials stated the impact on regular passengers will be minimal, with airlines already informed to adjust summer schedules. The summit will also involve 27,000 police officers, marking the largest security operation in Dutch history.