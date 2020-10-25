Military police intercepts duo driving around Amsterdam Schiphol with explosive materials

Bart Noëth
2020-10-25

This morning, the Dutch police arrested two people at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport after explosive materials were found in their car.

The Dutch military police (Marechaussee) reports that it concerns a man and a woman. The police takes into account that the explosive material was intended for a smash-and-grab-job or a ram raid.

The suspects were driving around the airport when their car caught the attention of the police. They escorted them to a parking lot at Schiphol. Subsequently, the vehicle was searched by the bomb squad (Explosieven Opruimingsdienst Defensie or EOD).

The area was temporarily closed. A spokeswoman for the military police later said that the situation was under control.

