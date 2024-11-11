Major fire destroys over forty cars in popular Amsterdam Schiphol Airport parking lot

Last night, a massive fire broke out in a parking area in Rijsenhout, North Holland, destroying between 40 and 50 vehicles. This parking lot, commonly used by travelers flying via Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, witnessed an intense blaze that continued until early morning.

According to the Kennemerland Safety Region, which posted updates on social media platform X, the incident began around 3 a.m. and led to a dramatic scene as flames engulfed rows of vehicles. The fire response teams struggled to contain the blaze due to the presence of multiple electric vehicles, which present unique firefighting challenges due to their battery structure. Firefighters worked until at least 6:45 a.m. to extinguish the flames.

While the parking facility is not officially associated with Schiphol Airport, it serves as a popular choice for travelers looking to park near the airport. Given its proximity—just a few kilometers from Schiphol—many travelers may face delays or complications due to the fire’s impact.

A video that appeared on De Telegraaf website indicate the major damage caused.

