Maintenance closes Amsterdam Airport Schiphol’s Runway 04-22 for six weeks

Major maintenance work will be carried out at Schiphol’s Runway 04-22, also called Oostbaan, from Monday 16 March up to and including Monday 27 April. During this six-week period, Runway 04-22 will be unavailable for air traffic. The general business aviation that normally uses Runway 04-22 will have to take off from or land at one of the other runways during this maintenance.

Adapted runway use

The maintenance will have limited consequences for noise impact in the surrounding area. During the maintenance period, general aviation will be allocated to the other runways, depending on the wind direction.

Works

At 2,000 metres in length, Runway 04-22 is the shortest take-off and landing runway at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and is primarily used for general business aviation. During the maintenance work, 11,000 tonnes of asphalt will be replaced, some 5 kilometres of new cabling will be installed, nearly a kilometre of sewerage will be repaired, while 300 runway lights will be replaced with LED versions. The work will be carried out in collaboration with Heijmans. Some 120 employees working in various shifts will be working 24 hours a day on the maintenance.

Residents with questions

Residents who want more information or have questions regarding air traffic during the work can contact the Local Community Contact Centre Schiphol (BAS), which is the local centre for information and complaints about air traffic to, from and at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. You can contact BAS by calling +31 (0)20 601 5555 or consulting the website. The schedule may change due to weather conditions or operational disruptions.

09 March 2020