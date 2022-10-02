Long queues at Amsterdam Schiphol again yesterday: ‘worst airport ever’

Passengers who departed from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on Saturday had to be patient again. For many months now, the Dutch airport is struggling with staff shortages, mainly at the security checkpoints. Despite a recently announced action plan, little has changed yet.

“Worst airport ever , 2 security officers for 1000’s of people. Waiting in line for hours to get thru security! Going to be late for my @TurkishAirlines flight , who’s giving me my refund??,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Hey @Schiphol and @KLM is this normal here? Hundreds of passengers waiting outside the terminal? Let’s wait for the rain…,” another Twitter user said.

Schiphol’s fun never ends ? pic.twitter.com/lZdyEWbhsd — Sébastien Blanc ?? ?? ? (@sebi2706) October 1, 2022

Hey @Schiphol and @KLM is this normal here? Hundreds of passengers waiting outside the terminal? Let’s wait for the rain… pic.twitter.com/cS9Ri4WaeE — Michal Orfin (@michalorfin) October 1, 2022