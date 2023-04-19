Lack of security at Amsterdam Schiphol? An ex-employee dodges controls and wanders between planes

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol seems to have a security problem. This is according to a survey conducted by Sven van der Meulen, from the Dutch YouTube channel “Vrije Vogels” (Free Birds). Thanks to an access badge, an ex-employee with a hidden camera was able to pass security checks without difficulty.

The investigation began a year ago, when Sven van der Meulen, from the YouTube channel “Vrije Vogels”, received an anonymous tip from a former employee telling him that he was still able to enter Schiphol airport even if he no longer works there.

Thus, an ex-worker was sent to the airport with a hidden camera. He made it all the way to the runways without raising suspicion.

“Our whistleblower worked briefly at Schiphol, but his clothes and badge are still in his possession,” explains Sven van der Meulen. “In many cases, departing employees simply keep their passes, which, oddly enough, remain active.”

Sven van der Meulen claims to have on several occasions contacted Schiphol’s communications department, which refuses to comment.