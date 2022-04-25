Lack of capacity at Amsterdam Schiphol: many flights diverted (also to Brussels) or cancelled

Due to a lack of capacity at Amsterdam airport Schiphol this morning (25 April), many flights were diverted to neighbouring airports or outright cancelled.

An airBaltic flight from Vilnius, but also a Finnair from Helsinki, a SunExpress from Antalya and an Atlas Air from Almaty diverted to Brussels.

A KLM flight from Hamburg diverted to Groningen, and KLM flights from Lisbon, Rome, Bremen and Zagreb flew to Rotterdam The Hague Airport.

Swiss from Zurich diverted to Dusseldorf.

Furthermore, many flights were cancelled or delayed. The airport claims that these diversions and cancellations were due to a lack of capacity. Two runways are also closed due to renovation works.

The diverted flights were flying back to Amsterdam from the end of the morning.