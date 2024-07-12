KLM and IATA welcome Dutch Supreme Court ruling on Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

The Dutch Supreme Court ruled that any measures to reduce aircraft movements at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport must follow the Balanced Approach procedure in line with European legislation.

The Court upheld the Amsterdam District Court’s decision, deeming the experimental regulation to cut Schiphol’s capacity non-compliant with this approach.

KLM supports the Supreme Court’s ruling. KLM aims to connect the Netherlands globally while balancing environmental concerns. They propose a plan to reduce noise pollution through cleaner, quieter, and more fuel-efficient operations without reducing aircraft movements.

IATA also welcomes the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the Balanced Approach.”The decision underscores the importance of internationally-agreed noise management practices that balance air connectivity benefits with noise mitigation. IATA urges the Dutch Government and others to respect and implement this proven process,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Both KLM and IATA endorse the Supreme Court’s decision, highlighting the need for balanced and legally compliant noise management strategies at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.