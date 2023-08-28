Kaagbaan at Amsterdam Schiphol undergoes annual maintenance

From Monday 4 September to Tuesday 12 September, the Kaagbaan Runway is unavailable to air traffic due to routine maintenance works, airport authorities announced. Aircraft that would usually take off from or land on the Kaagbaan will make more frequent use of the other runways during this period. “We expect more planes to land on the Zwanenburgbaan and Aalsmeerbaan runways. And we’ll deploy the Zwanenburgbaan, Aalsmeerbaan and Buitenveldertbaan runways for take-offs. Air traffic will make use of the Zwanenburgbaan Runway at night,” they said.

During the ongoing maintenance period for the Kaagbaan Runway, essential repairs and minor fixes are being addressed to ensure optimal functionality. Moreover, the airfield is undergoing comprehensive cleaning, including the illumination systems, cabling checks, grass mowing around the runway, and drainage system maintenance.

This coordinated effort, undertaken in partnership with Heijmans construction company, also enables thorough inspections of the adjacent taxiways and facilitates necessary adjustments to signage. At the same time, the transformation of the single taxiway Quebec into a dual taxiway is progressing in phases, a project aimed at enhancing operational efficiency for departing and arriving aircraft.

Presently in its second phase, this initiative will briefly impact the availability of the Kaagbaan Runway during periods of dense fog between September 4, 2023, and February 19, 2024. Alternative runway arrangements have been devised to mitigate the effects, further underscoring Schiphol Airport’s commitment to seamless operations.