Joint investment in Dutch infrastructure by extension of the North-South metro line to Schiphol

Schiphol calls the joint investment in the accessibility of the Netherlands and the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area announced today by the Transport Region, the Province of North Holland, Municipality of Amsterdam, NS, KLM, ProRail, the Municipality of Haarlemmermeer, Schiphol Airport and the State a historic decision. Extending the North/South Line (Noord/Zuidlijn) will create additional space for international train connections to and from Schiphol, among other things.

“It is fantastic that the government is making this big investment. With this overall package of measures, we will ensure the airport’s accessibility for passengers, employees and commuters well into the future. Extending the North/South Line (Noord/Zuidlijn) to Schiphol and Hoofddorp will encourage sustainable connectivity at the regional, national and international levels. This is because it will create space in the Schiphol Tunnel; space which can then be used by both national and international trains. The latter is important so that the train can serve as an alternative to air travel on short distances. Moreover, it will reinforce Schiphol as a multimodal hub by bringing together public transport, cars and planes. This is good for the sustainable accessibility of the Netherlands. We are pleased that our joint efforts are contributing to this,” said Robert Carsouw, Chief Financial Officer at Royal Schiphol Group.

Schiphol has a unique position as a multimodal hub. All forms of transport will converge at the airport: plane, train, bus, car, bicycle, and, in the future, also metro. The extension of the North/South Line will strengthen this position. Work on extending the existing metro North/South Line towards Schiphol and Hoofddorp is expected to start in 2026 and be completed in 2037.

14 November 2022

KLM response to extension of the North/South line

Alliance parties Amsterdam Transport Region, the municipalities of Amsterdam and Haarlemmermeer, the province of North Holland, NS railway company, KLM and Royal Schiphol Group announced today that three major public transport and infrastructure projects will go ahead, including the extension of the North/South metro line to Schiphol and Hoofddorp.

“A fast and reliable connection to Schiphol is very important to our customers. With this initiative, the airport will be much better and more sustainably accessible by public transport. KLM also wants as many international customers as possible to travel by train to Schiphol on short distances to transfer to a distant KLM flight. We are already encouraging this on the Brussels-Schiphol route. More space in the Schiphol tunnel means that more international trains can stop at the airport. This is an important condition for the successful replacement of the aeroplane by the train at short distances,” said Maarten Stienen, COO KLM

Amstelveen, 14 November 2022