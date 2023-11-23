Higher wages for Amsterdam Schiphol baggage handlers a significant step towards normalisation

Schiphol is pleased that the Passenger and Baggage Handling Employers Association (WPBL) and trade union FNV have reached a negotiated result regarding higher wages for baggage handlers. This is a significant step that Schiphol has long advocated.

Higher wages contribute to the improvement of working conditions for baggage employees. Furthermore, this move ensures that it will be easier to recruit baggage staff.

Improving working conditions is one of Schiphol’s main priorities. Besides this important step, Schiphol wants to lighten the workload for baggage handling employees. Schiphol is working hard to achieve that and is making sure that every work location is equipped with a fully functioning lifting aid that all employees can use by April 2024.

23 November 2023