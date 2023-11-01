Higher airport charges at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in 2024 due to lost revenue during pandemic

In 2024, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport will increase its airport charges by 14.8%, exceeding the previous expectation of a 12% increase. This additional raise is attributed to the airport’s lost income in 2022 due to reduced air traffic caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions and a shortage of security staff.

The airport charges, which airlines pay, are strictly regulated by legislation, preventing Schiphol from making a profit. In profitable years, they must return excess earnings to airlines, and in years with losses, they adjust charges accordingly. The 2022 shortfall was calculated, albeit not required, and factored into the increase. Inflation was not considered in the adjustment.

Despite the increase, Schiphol’s airport charges remain competitive when compared to other international hubs. The funds collected from airlines are used for various services and facilities, such as runway maintenance, security, terminal maintenance, and cleaning.

Schiphol’s CFO, Robert Carsouw, acknowledged the airlines’ displeasure with the increase but emphasised its necessity for maintaining the airport’s quality and financial stability.

