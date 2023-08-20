Half a million passengers booked time slot for speedy passing through security at Amsterdam Schiphol

Over 500,000 passengers at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport have utilised a new service that enables them to reserve a time slot for passing through security in advance. The airport introduced this system on March 2, allowing travellers to choose when they want to go through security checkpoints.

The most popular time slot chosen by passengers is approximately 1.5 hours before their departure. The service has been particularly well-received by travellers heading to Barcelona and Alicante.

Initially, this service was available only for passengers travelling within the Schengen Area, but since July, it has been extended to those travelling outside the region. This initiative has improved passenger flow and reduced congestion at security checkpoints.