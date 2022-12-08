Ground handling vehicles at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to run entirely on biofuel

Soon, all ground handling vehicles on the apron at Schiphol will refuel using biofuel HVO100. Using this fuel means a 98% reduction in CO2 emissions. The biofuel will be used as an intermediate solution until all vehicles run on electricity or hydrogen and are emission-free. Parties in the aviation sector continue to work on reaching that goal by 2030.

KLM Equipment Services (KES), the fuel supplier for all vehicles on the apron, will be delivering HVO100 instead of Gas-to-liquid (GTL) as of 1 January. HVO100 is a renewable alternative to diesel. It is made artificially without the use of fossil resources. The properties of HVO100 are comparable to those of GTL and fossil diesel, so modifications to the diesel engines are not necessary.