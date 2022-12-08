Ground handling vehicles at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to run entirely on biofuel

By
André Orban
-
1
10

Soon, all ground handling vehicles on the apron at Schiphol will refuel using biofuel HVO100. Using this fuel means a 98% reduction in CO2 emissions. The biofuel will be used as an intermediate solution until all vehicles run on electricity or hydrogen and are emission-free. Parties in the aviation sector continue to work on reaching that goal by 2030.

KLM Equipment Services (KES), the fuel supplier for all vehicles on the apron, will be delivering HVO100 instead of Gas-to-liquid (GTL) as of 1 January. HVO100 is a renewable alternative to diesel. It is made artificially without the use of fossil resources. The properties of HVO100 are comparable to those of GTL and fossil diesel, so modifications to the diesel engines are not necessary.

This is a significant step on the way towards a zero-emission ground operation in 2030. The vehicles for which there are currently no electric or hydrogen alternatives available can run on HVO100. Everyone on airside is making use of it, including Aviapartner, dnata, Menzies, Swissport, KLM Ground Services and Viggo. We’re pleased about that. It’s also important that we all continue to expand the number of electric vehicles at Schiphol. We are also going to considerably expand the number of charging stations,” said Denise Pronk, responsible for sustainability at Royal Schiphol Group.

At the moment, 40% of the motorised equipment at the airport runs on electricity. And that number will increase over the coming years. However, for a number of specialist heavy vehicles, it is a technical challenge to develop a battery with sufficient capacity that can also be charged quickly enough. This is therefore a good intermediate solution,” added Paul Feldbrugge, responsible for the Zero Emission Programme within KES.

08 December 2022

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.