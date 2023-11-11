Flight attendants found exceeding alcohol limits during routine check at Amsterdam Schiphol

During a routine alcohol check conducted by airport supervisor Luchtvaarttoezicht at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in The Netherlands, it was discovered that two flight attendants from different airlines had exceeded the permissible alcohol limit. Both individuals registered a blood alcohol content significantly above the allowed threshold, as reported by the Dutch National Police Unit (Landelijke Eenheid).

One of the employees received a fine of 700 euros, while the other will be referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM) for further evaluation. The alcohol limit for aviation personnel aligns with that of novice drivers, specified at 0.2 per mil, police spokesperson Thérèse Ariaans told Dutch newspaper AD.nl.

The staff member who received a fine had substantially surpassed this limit, with Ariaans describing the penalty as “substantial.” She added: “The other exceeded it even more, he/she is referred to the OM on which they can decide a specific penalty, undoubtedly a fine.”

Ariaans clarified that the check was a random sampling and added that these spot checks are performed regularly at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

Vanochtend voerden collega's van Luchtvaarttoezicht een alcoholcontrole uit op Schiphol. Bij 2 leden van cabinepersoneel, van verschillende maatschappijen, was sprake van een te hoog alcoholpromillage: 1x boete van 700 euro, de andere wordt naar het OM gestuurd ter beoordeling — Landelijke Eenheid (@POL_Lnd_Eenheid) November 11, 2023