According to an airport spokesperson, a fire report at Schiphol Airport on Saturday morning turned out to be a false alarm. The cause of the false alarm is currently under investigation. The incident led to delays for some flights.

Following the alarm at around 11:00, Pier D, one of the seven piers which includes both Schengen and non-Schengen sections, was evacuated as a precaution. The evacuation affected several hundred people.