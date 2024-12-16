Etihad Airways expands horizons with new Nairobi route

Etihad Airways launched flights to Nairobi on December 15, 2024, marking its 10th new destination this year. Operating from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, the service connects the UAE with Kenya’s vibrant capital, bolstering commercial, cultural, and tourism ties between the two nations.

The route addresses growing travel demand, with the inaugural flight fully booked. Etihad’s Chief Revenue Officer, Arik De, emphasized the connection’s significance in supporting Abu Dhabi’s status as a global aviation hub and Kenya’s thriving tourism market, which targets 5 million visitors in coming years.

The Abu Dhabi-Nairobi service, operated by Airbus A320 aircraft four times weekly, complements Etihad’s 2024 network expansion to destinations like Bali, Boston, and Jaipur. The airline plans to add 13 more cities in 2025, including Warsaw, Atlanta, and Hanoi.

This new route links Abu Dhabi’s blend of modernity and heritage with Nairobi’s unique mix of business opportunities and natural attractions, such as Nairobi National Park and Kenya’s renowned wildlife destinations.