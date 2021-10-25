Dutch travel agency offers flights from Amsterdam to Akureyri, Iceland

The Dutch travel agency Voigt Travel will offer direct flights between Amsterdam and Akureyri Airport, starting 11 February, Morgunblaðið reports. This is a resumption of service that was offered in February and March of 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voigt Travel will offer the service twice a week for a period of five weeks.

The travel agency began offering direct flights between Amsterdam and Akureyri in the summer of 2019, and the plan is to offer such service next summer as well.

Five weekend packages are currently for sale, in addition to single plane tickets. One of the weekend packages has already sold out.

Akureyri

Akureyri is a town in northern Iceland. It is Iceland’s fourth-largest municipality, after Reykjavík, Hafnarfjörður, and Kópavogur, and the largest town outside Iceland’s more populated southwest corner.

Nicknamed the “Capital of North Iceland”, Akureyri is an important port and fishing centre. The area has a relatively mild climate because of geographical factors, and the town’s ice-free harbour has played a significant role in its history.

Akureyri International Airport (AEY/BIAR) is well located in North Iceland giving a good gateway into the Arctic North. Akureyri Airport has scheduled flights to several locations in Iceland including Reykjavik in the South, Grimsey Island in the North as well as Thorshofn and Vopnafjordur in the East. International flights from Akureyri airport include scheduled and charter flights to Greenland.

Sources: Iceland Monitor and Wikipedia