Dutch State and airport neighbours file appeal to force Amsterdam Schiphol to reduce number of flights

Local residents living near Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands and the Dutch State have filed an appeal to enforce a reduction in the number of flight movements at the airport.

The Cabinet had initially planned to decrease the maximum number of flights from 500,000 to 460,000 per year, but the decision was challenged in court by Dutch airline group KLM, other airlines, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), resulting in a victory for them.

The local residents formed a foundation called RBV to combat aircraft nuisance and were involved as a party of concern in the previous legal proceedings. The court ruled in the first case that the State had not followed the correct procedures for downsizing the airport, which is the second largest in the European Union.

Following the court’s decision, Infrastructure Minister Mark Harbers announced his intention to appeal, stating that the ruling was not in the best interest of the residents living near Schiphol. Initially, it was uncertain if the RBV foundation could continue to be a party to the case due to increasing legal costs. The appeal, involving both the State and RBV against KLM and IATA, is scheduled to be heard on June 21.

Additionally, there will be separate proceedings concerning a case filed by the RBV foundation to enforce noise standards established by the World Health Organization. This case, directed against the local government where Schiphol is located, will be heard on July 4.