Dutch masterpieces from Rijksmuseum exposed at Amsterdam Schiphol

The Rijksmuseum at Schiphol has opened the doors to its new exhibition ‘Aan tafel!‘ (which is what the Dutch say when dinner is served). The museum at the airport offers travellers the opportunity to admire historical Dutch works of art before the start of their journey.

On display at the new exhibition is a selection of 17th-century paintings by artists including Pieter Gallis, Gabriel Metsu and Abraham Mignon. These still-life paintings depicting everyday life give travellers an insight into the table and food culture of the time.

The Schiphol Rijksmuseum is an extension of the world-famous Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. It can be found on Holland Boulevard, between Lounge 2 and Lounge 3 at the airport. The annually changing exhibition, covering over 162 square metres, is accessible 24 hours a day and is free of charge to anyone arriving, departing or transferring at Schiphol.