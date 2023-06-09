Dutch Labour Inspectorate wants to impose penalty on Amsterdam Schiphol baggage handlers

The Dutch Labour Inspectorate has issued an intention to impose penalty payments on six baggage handlers at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. During a recent inspection, it was found that the handlers did not comply with the requirement to use tools for baggage handling that was imposed on them in March.

The penalty amounts vary for each handler, with the highest being €65,000 per month. The inspectors discovered that the lifting aids were either absent or not being used, posing a risk to the health and safety of the employees.

The intention of penalty payments serves as a notification, and the handlers have 15 days to provide their views on the matter. The aim of enforcement is to ensure that improvements are made and to avoid a situation where responsibility is shifted between the airport and the handlers, ultimately neglecting the well-being of the workers.