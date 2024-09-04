Dutch Government’s noise reduction measures at Amsterdam Schiphol: Responses from Schiphol and KLM

The Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (I&W) has announced a package of measures aimed at reducing noise pollution around Schiphol Airport. The key elements include a reduction in the number of aircraft movements, particularly at night, with a target range of 475,000 to 485,000 movements annually.

In addition to the reduction in the number of flights, specific actions include banning noisier aircraft and encouraging the use of quieter planes, especially during nighttime operations. However, proposals such as relocating holiday flights and private jets to Lelystad Airport, and imposing a night curfew, were not included in the final measures.

Schiphol’s Reaction

Schiphol Airport welcomed the package as a step towards providing certainty for local residents, airlines, and the airport itself. The airport emphasised its commitment to noise reduction, aligning with its existing 8-point plan.

Schiphol expressed disappointment that the proposals for a night curfew and moving certain flights to Lelystad Airport were not adopted.

Nonetheless, Schiphol is committed to adjusting airport charges to incentivise airlines to operate quieter aircraft, aligning with the government’s balanced approach to maintaining the airport’s hub function while reducing noise.

KLM’s Reaction

KLM acknowledged the importance of reducing noise pollution and welcomed the incorporation of some measures from the aviation sector’s “cleaner, quieter, more efficient” plan. The airline supported the noise reduction targets, particularly those focused on nighttime operations.

However, KLM expressed concerns over the potential loss of historic flight slots, warning that this could provoke retaliatory actions from other countries, potentially harming international connections vital to the Dutch economy.

KLM remains committed to fleet renewal to further reduce noise and awaits the European Commission’s assessment of the measures.