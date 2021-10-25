Dutch aviation sector presents sustainable taxiing roadmap

The Dutch aviation sector has presented Barbara Visser, demissionary Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, with a roadmap to reduce fuel consumption of taxiing and CO2, nitrogen and (ultra-fine) particulate matter significantly at Schiphol. This plan aims to make sustainable taxiing standard procedure at Schiphol by 2030 at the latest. The first step will be the deployment of two special aircraft towing vehicles for a follow-up pilot study at Schiphol in mid-2022. If successful, this pilot will transition to a standard procedure, with aircraft taxiing sustainably to and from the Polderbaan runway.

During the sustainable taxiing process, aircraft are taken to and from the runway by a semi-robotic taxiing system and the plane’s engines remain turned off for a longer period of time. Radical modifications to infrastructure, processes and technology are required for this new way of taxiing. Many of these modifications are new to the aviation sector, and Schiphol is the first airport in the world that wants to introduce sustainable taxiing on a large scale. The roadmap offers a step-by-step plan for the timely implementation of these adjustments, based on the knowledge currently available.

Schiphol drafted the roadmap together with Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL), KLM, Transavia, Corendon Dutch Airlines and ground handling agents dnata and KLM Ground Services. Sustainable taxiing is part of the industry-wide Smart and Sustainable plan and the Sustainable Aviation Agreement between the Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management and the aviation sector. It is also one of the ambitions in the Aviation Policy Memorandum of the Ministry.