Dutch Airports reinstate 100 ml limit for liquids in hand baggage starting September 2024

Effective September 1, 2024, Amsterdam Schiphol, Rotterdam The Hague, and Eindhoven airports will reintroduce the 100 ml limit for liquids in hand baggage, aligning with international standards.

Despite previous relaxations due to CT scanner use, this adjustment follows new European Commission guidelines and is not linked to threat level changes. Other rules remain the same; electronics can stay in hand baggage.

The airports will inform travellers about the new rules through various measures, including additional staff and water collectors at security checkpoints. Travellers are encouraged to pack larger liquid quantities in their checked luggage and cooperate for a smoother travel experience.