Dozens of XR climate activists banned from flying at Amsterdam Schiphol for years

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport has imposed long-term bans on 30 to 40 Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate activists, preventing them from entering secure areas—and effectively from flying—for up to ten years. The activists were notified via letter following recent protests held beyond approved locations, including inside departure halls and KLM lounges.

Schiphol cites unauthorised access and disruptions as reasons, calling the actions a serious breach of rules. XR claims the protests caused minimal disruption and accuses the airport of suppressing the right to demonstrate. Schiphol insists it supports lawful protests in designated areas.

The banned activists, still allowed in public parts of the airport, plan to challenge the measure legally.