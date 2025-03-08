Dozens of climate activists arrested at protest in Amsterdam Schiphol

Dozens of climate activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) were arrested at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport for demonstrating outside the designated protest area. XR gathered at the airport on Saturday to protest against KLM’s Flying Blue program.

While the activists were permitted to demonstrate at Jan Dellaertplein, in front of the departure/arrival hall, they moved to Departure Hall 2, which was not allowed. As a result, 38 individuals were arrested and transported by bus to an undisclosed location, according to a spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee.

The Flying Blue program allows travelers to accumulate points through flying, which can then be redeemed for perks such as discounts or upgrades. XR criticizes the program, stating: “The science is clear: continuing to fly frequently will push global warming well beyond 2 degrees Celsius. Frequent flyer programs, like KLM’s Flying Blue, reward excessive flying and symbolize an industry that refuses to acknowledge climate disruption.”

KLM’s Chief Operating Officer, Maarten Stienen, acknowledged the right to protest but emphasized that breaking the rules is unacceptable. “This must stop. We expect the Public Prosecution Service to identify and take appropriate action against those causing disruption.” He also highlighted that KLM is investing billions in making aviation cleaner, quieter, and more efficient in the coming years.