Double the number of travellers at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in 2022

Last year, 52.5 million passengers travelled to, from or via Schiphol. That’s a 106% increase compared to 2021 (25.5 million travellers) but still 27% fewer than in 2019 (71.7 million travellers). Eindhoven Airport also did not manage to reach the pre-pandemic traveller numbers of 2019. Rotterdam The Hague Airport, however, saw a 0.8% increase relative to 2019.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Out of the 52.5 million travellers in 2022, 37% had a connecting flight at Schiphol – that’s 9.6 million transfer passengers. In accordance with the international counting method, these travellers were counted twice; once as an arriving traveller and once as a departing traveller. Last year, there were 397,646 air transport movements. That’s a 49% increase relative to 2021 (266,969 air transport movements) and a 20% decrease relative to 2019 (496,826 air transport movements).

Destinations

Schiphol directly connected the Netherlands to 313 destinations, 129 of them intercontinental. There were 27 new destinations, while 10 destinations that were flown to in 2021 were no longer flown to in 2022. Some of the new additions to the network include Austin (United States), Denpasar Bali (Indonesia) and Rovaniemi (Finland). The Netherlands Antilles (Curaçao and Bonaire) were very popular destinations last year. Travellers to Curaçao increased by 19% and travellers to Bonaire increased by 59% relative to 2019.

Cargo

Schiphol processed 1.44 million tonnes of cargo in 2022 – a decrease of 14% compared to 2021 (1.66 million tonnes) and a decrease of 9% compared to 2019 (1.57 million tonnes). There were 18,340 cargo-only flights. That’s a 24% decrease relative to 2021 (23,996 cargo-only flights) and a 30% decrease relative to 2019 (14,156 cargo-only flights).

Eindhoven Airport

Eindhoven Airport saw the number of travellers increase from 2.7 million in 2021 to 6.3 million in 2022 (+135%). The number of air transport movements rose to 40,252 – a 86% increase relative to 2021 (21,704 air transport movements) and a 3% decrease relative to 2019 (41,438 air transport movements). The total number of destinations in 2022 increased to 86, which is 7 more than in 2021. Read more here.

Rotterdam The Hague Airport

More than 2.1 million people travelled through Rotterdam The Hague Airport in 2022 (+180% relative to 2021). Rotterdam The Hague Airport saw 15.772 air transport movements last year. That’s a 156% increase compared to 2021 (6,355 air transport movements) and a 5% decrease compared to 2019 (16,683 air transport movements). The number of destinations went up to 57 – 21 more than in 2021.

Aviation recovery

Due to the lifting of (international) travel restrictions, aviation saw further recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in 2022. In the first half of the year, passenger numbers at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol increased by 324% compared to the first half of 2021. This led to operational disruptions – predominantly the consequence of staff shortages – with long queues as a result.

To make service more reliable, the airport both reduced the numbers of locally departing passengers and worked on structural solutions to solve these shortages. Together with security companies and trade unions, Schiphol focused on recruiting staff and on improving terms and conditions of employment.

These are the preliminary traffic and transport figures of Royal Schiphol Group. The definitive figures will be disclosed upon publication of the financial statements in February.

09 January 2023