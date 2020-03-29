[Coronavirus] Extra plane parking on the Aalsmeerbaan 18L-36R runway of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Schiphol will soon be using the Aalsmeerbaan runway (18L-36R) as an aircraft parking lot, rather than as a runway for flights. That means that the Aalsmeerbaan Runway will be out of service to air traffic for an indefinite period of time from Saturday, 28 March. Far fewer planes have left and arrived at Schiphol in recent days due to the exceptional situation created by the corona pandemic.

Impact on air traffic

The choice of which runway to use depends on several factors – availability, safety, visibility, wind and weather conditions, environmental rules and the rules of runway use. In principle, the Polderbaan (18R-36L) and Kaagbaan (06-24) runways meet those factors. The Zwanenburgbaan (18C-36C)) and the Buitenveldertbaan (09-27) runways may also be used depending on whether it’s necessary. That will be no different for the use of runways at night. However, bear in mind that the number of night flights is currently less than usual.

Parking capacity

There are approximately 200 aircraft stands at the airport, which will be increased to around by using the Aalsmeerbaan runway for parking planes and by creating extra parking places at hangars. Approximately 150 locations will now be used to park aircraft for a longer period under the current offer; the other locations will be used to handle passenger and freight traffic.

Schiphol will continue to closely monitor the development of passenger and flight numbers and operations will be adapted to meet the situation. It is currently a very unpredictable time for the aviation sector as a whole. The airport will examine what is needed to best facilitate airlines and passengers on a daily basis.