[Coronavirus] Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to remain open at a heavily reduced capacity

Schiphol Airport will reduce its operations and focus on core activities that are appropriate given the crisis situation during the coming period. In practical terms, this means that Schiphol will remain open in a heavily reduced capacity for passenger flights that are still arriving and departing, as well as repatriation of Dutch citizens, freight traffic, emergency services and alternative aircraft. Schiphol’s services will remain predictable and reliable by reducing the overall size of its operations.
Schiphol is working to ensure that only the D and E-Pier will still be in use for passenger flights from Tuesday 24 March. The aircraft stands at the other piers are being used as temporary parking spaces for planes that will be grounded for a longer period of time. Check-in will then be limited to Departures 2 and part of Departures 3. After the security checks, Lounge 1 will be used for flights to Schengen countries and Lounge 2 for other flights.
We are reducing ourselves to ‘core Schiphol’. That means that we will remain open for core activities, such as repatriation of Dutch people who are now abroad and want to return home; for cargo flights with medicines and medical devices, for instance; and for flights that will still take place. Our operational limitations also fit with the care of our people and our partners.
Sharp decrease in flights and traveller numbers
The number of travellers at Schiphol has now fallen by more than 60% and flight numbers are also sharply falling. Many flights that will be repatriating Dutch citizens from abroad are expected to land at Schiphol in the coming days. Further decreases in flight and passenger numbers will happen very quickly, based on global developments, travel warnings for all Dutch people, measures implemented at an EU level and other worldwide restrictions.
Advice to travellers
Travellers can find up-to-date information about the coronavirus and Schiphol on a special Schiphol website that was made for this purpose.
Schiphol recommends travellers keep an eye on the website of their airline and/or travel organisation for information about a specific flight or destination. We advise travellers to check the Dutch Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken (Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs) website for the most up-to-date travel advice by country.