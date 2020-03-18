[Coronavirus] Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to remain open at a heavily reduced capacity

Schiphol Airport will reduce its operations and focus on core activities that are appropriate given the crisis situation during the coming period. In practical terms, this means that Schiphol will remain open in a heavily reduced capacity for passenger flights that are still arriving and departing, as well as repatriation of Dutch citizens, freight traffic, emergency services and alternative aircraft. Schiphol’s services will remain predictable and reliable by reducing the overall size of its operations.

Schiphol is working to ensure that only the D and E-Pier will still be in use for passenger flights from Tuesday 24 March. The aircraft stands at the other piers are being used as temporary parking spaces for planes that will be grounded for a longer period of time. Check-in will then be limited to Departures 2 and part of Departures 3. After the security checks, Lounge 1 will be used for flights to Schengen countries and Lounge 2 for other flights.