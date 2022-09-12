Chaos returns to Amsterdam Schiphol as security staffers massively look for jobs elsewhere

Since this morning, chaos has returned at Amsterdam Schiphol in The Netherlands. Passengers anxiously awaiting their turn in a very long queue at the security checkpoints rush to social media to complain. Some people state that they waited for hours before they could enter the terminal building.

Dutch union FNV, representing airport staff knows the answer for the delays: during the busy Summer period, airport staff at Schiphol received an hourly extra allowance (zomertoeslag). As the allowance only covered July and August, security staff is massively looking for work elsewhere, hence the queues at the security screening are back.

“The extra summer allowance, an extra of €5,25 gross per hour, stopped at the end of August,” FNV unionist Joost van Doesburg explains. “A lot of airport employees already indicated to work elsewhere after the Summer period, the scenario now seems to be unfolding. The summer allowance has thus helped to cope with the problems, but has not helped to make the problems at Schiphol to disappear in a structural way.”

Airport staffers will still receive an extra pay of €1,40 gross per hour. According to the union member, the outflow at the airport is currently very high, especially among the security staff: “the summer allowance meant a bit of appreciation for this particular group. For many of them, it was reason to stay, at least until the end of the summer allowance. But they can earn the same amount of money elsewhere for less intensive work.”

A summer season in aviation lasts until October, why it was decided to abolish this summer allowance in August is a big question mark. September is also still a busy month with the combination of tourists going on their well-deserved holidays and the resumption of business/work related passengers.

Remains of course a very unpleasant situation for the passengers, the airport staff and the airport itself, which is clearly suffering from the post corona era.

Never ending queue at #Schiphol. Lifting my phone to take a photo and see if I can find the damn tail of this nightmare. We should have been informed by email @aegeanairlines. This is not normal. pic.twitter.com/8aweUG5mZ3 — Daphne Tolis (@daphnetoli) September 12, 2022

Flesje water en stroopwafel….3 uur buiten nu nog naar binnen. Terrible Schiphol pic.twitter.com/vOCZQfm4Bn — m roozen (@maxijill) September 12, 2022