BAM to complete construction of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol pier A

BAM will start work in September. During the first phase of the project, Schiphol and BAM will agree on a schedule and determine the expected costs for the completion of the pier. As one of the regular maintenance contractors and in previous major construction projects at Schiphol, BAM has already demonstrated its ability to carry out major construction jobs in a complex aviation environment.

Most sustainable pier

The new pier will be the most sustainable at Schiphol, thanks to design elements such as biomaterial, insulating glass, and reusable plastic and marble rubblework tiles. The pier also featured 5,000 m2 of solar panels and use rainwater to flush the toilets.

17 August 2022