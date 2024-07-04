Amsterdam Schiphol’s new Pier A set for April 2027 opening

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport has announced that the new Pier A will be operational by April 2027. The construction, overseen by BAM, is on track to be completed by December 2026, followed by several months of testing and training.

Key Points:

Completion Date : Construction is set to finish in December 2026, with operational testing to follow. Pier A will open to passengers and airlines in April 2027.

: Construction is set to finish in December 2026, with operational testing to follow. Pier A will open to passengers and airlines in April 2027. Costs and Challenges : The project cost has risen to €1.393 million due to repair work, delays, and extended project duration. The project faced significant setbacks under the previous contractor, including delays, quality issues, and legal conflicts.

: The project cost has risen to €1.393 million due to repair work, delays, and extended project duration. The project faced significant setbacks under the previous contractor, including delays, quality issues, and legal conflicts. Features: Pier A will offer additional square metres, a spacious layout, sustainable features, new facilities, and gates, enhancing quality and comfort for passengers and airlines.

Statement from Sybren Hahn, Executive Director Schiphol Infrastructure

“We are pleased to confidently look ahead to a new completion date. The complicated Pier A project faced many challenges under the previous contractor, but we are committed to making up for lost time. With BAM, we’re working diligently to ensure the pier meets our high standards. By December 2026, we will take possession and conduct extensive testing to ensure everything runs smoothly for our April 2027 launch.”

Schiphol and BAM’s collaborative efforts are focused on meeting the new deadline and providing a high-quality, comfortable experience for future users of Pier A.