Amsterdam Schiphol Zwanenburgbaan runway (18C-36C) unavailable for one week due to annual maintenance

From Monday 26 September to Sunday 2 October, maintenance works are being carried out on the Zwanenburgbaan Runway (18C-36C). During this period of works, the runway is not available for air traffic. The Buitenveldertbaan Runway (09-27) will be used more frequently as a secondary runway while the maintenance is going on. The Schiphol-Oostbaan (04-22) may also be used more often as a secondary runway for landing. A small proportion of flights will be moved to the Kaagbaan Runway (06-24).

Annual maintenance is carried out on all the runways so that they remain in good condition. The Zwanenburgbaan Runway will be undergoing restorative works on the asphalt and markings. In addition, the cabling and electrics will be checked, lights cleaned or repaired, and the grass around the runway cut. The rainwater drainage system will also be inspected, flushed out and repaired where necessary. In addition, preparatory work for the major maintenance scheduled in 2023, such as preliminary inspections and measurements, will be carried out. These works are being carried out in collaboration with construction company Heijmans.

Neighbours with questions

For more information or questions about air traffic and runway use during this period of works, Schiphol’s neighbours can get in touch with the Local Community Contact Centre (BAS). The BAS website provides an overview of current runway use and operational details, and they are the point of contact for information and complaints about air traffic to, from and at Schiphol. BAS can be reached 7 days per week (09:00-17:00) on 020-6015555, or via their website.

Information about air traffic at Schiphol is published on the BAS and Schiphol websites every week. This gives local residents an insight into air traffic developments. People living in the area around Schiphol can also get real-time insight into current and expected air traffic at their location thanks to the Notifly app. Schiphol keeps neighbours up to date on relevant developments regarding air traffic by way of a newsletter. Anyone can sign up for the neighbour newsletter .