Amsterdam Schiphol traffic figures in February 2024: +22%

In February 2024, Schiphol Airport witnessed a significant surge in air traffic with 4.6 million passengers, marking a 22% increase from 2023.

The majority of travellers flew to the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy. Out of these passengers, almost 2.8 million either departed from or arrived at Schiphol, while approximately 1.8 million transferred through the airport.

Notably, the airport saw 35,104 flights, indicating a 24% rise compared to the previous year. European destinations accounted for 3.2 million passengers, while 1.4 million travelled to or from intercontinental destinations outside Europe.

Cargo flights remained steady at 1,333, transporting a total of 121,853 tonnes, marking a 12% increase from 2023.